Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Lennar Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:LEN.B traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. Lennar has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $137.39.

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Lennar Company Profile

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Lennar is a U.S.-based residential real estate company primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company builds a range of housing products that typically include single-family detached homes, attached homes and planned community residences aimed at first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult purchasers. Lennar’s operations span many metropolitan and regional housing markets across the United States, and the company is known for a high-volume, production-oriented homebuilding model.

In addition to core homebuilding, Lennar provides a suite of complementary services intended to simplify the homebuying process.

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