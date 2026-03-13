Legal & General Group Plc Sells 60,903 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $212,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 36.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 78.3% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.