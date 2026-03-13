Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,299 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $178,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 123.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 73.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 203,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,518.65. This trade represents a 27.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,277.80. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,315,988. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

