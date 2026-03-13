Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 270,539 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,211,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $218,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,722,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,043,000 after buying an additional 9,378,552 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 85.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,530,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,953 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,555,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $74,767,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,631,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,046,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

