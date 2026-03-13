Legal & General Group Plc Has $224.75 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,710 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $224,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 97.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,128,328.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,598.96. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $290.25 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $200.88 and a one year high of $305.68. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

