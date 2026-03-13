Legal & General Group Plc Has $170.49 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,788 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $170,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,677,000 after buying an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Leidos by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,909,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,203,000 after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Leidos by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $261,501,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 64.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,256,000 after acquiring an additional 598,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:LDOS opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. UBS Group set a $204.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

