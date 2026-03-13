Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,063,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,097 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $175,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 55,625.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $296,543,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $84,086,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 52.0% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,434,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,296 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 34.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,009,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

