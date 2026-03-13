Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,456,163 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837,752 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456,163 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $244,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,738,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,025,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,646,000 after buying an additional 5,411,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,876,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,197,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,959 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price target on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of KGC opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

