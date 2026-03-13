Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 15,462 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $201,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,791,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,096,000 after buying an additional 228,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 207,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,597.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after buying an additional 148,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $62,170,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $624.70 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

