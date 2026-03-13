Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.47. 252,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,821. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.