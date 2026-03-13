Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1,419.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 343.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 119,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.26. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.64 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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