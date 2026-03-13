Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 30,964 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Up 3.5%

APH stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 979,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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