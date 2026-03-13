Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 19,620 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 335.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,304,000 after purchasing an additional 509,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,763,000 after buying an additional 96,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 49.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,237,000 after acquiring an additional 451,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Gartner Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.72. 344,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $464.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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