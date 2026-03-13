Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.92 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $675,865,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $340,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $502,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,269,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,290,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,104,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $430,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,145 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $940,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,293.42. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,252 shares of company stock valued at $27,888,535 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,446. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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