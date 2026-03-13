Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 504.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 778,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 84,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $19.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.17. 13,802,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,323,020. The stock has a market cap of $478.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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