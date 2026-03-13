Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $233.25. 142,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,106. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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