Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,324 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7%

Welltower stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.72. The stock had a trading volume of 240,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 148.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.