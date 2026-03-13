Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815,623. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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