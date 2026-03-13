Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 55,504 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,504 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.74. The company had a trading volume of 137,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -37.32%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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