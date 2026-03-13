Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 170,660 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 562.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 82,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. 2,558,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,016,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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