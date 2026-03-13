Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.00 and last traded at $212.20. 8,877,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 12,096,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 119.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,676,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,502,000 after buying an additional 913,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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