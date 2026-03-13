Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 194,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $209.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

