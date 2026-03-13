Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.19. 131,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 320,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.46). Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,744,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 56.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 52.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

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Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

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