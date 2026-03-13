Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Outperform Rating

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korro Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Korro Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

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Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,623. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($5.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($3.39). The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. Equities analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Anthony A. Jr. Florence purchased 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $2,300,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,297,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,419,591.23. The trade was a 18.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 207,100 shares of Korro Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $2,300,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,419,591.23. This represents a 18.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 1,656,800 shares of company stock worth $18,407,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 391.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Korro Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major shareholders (including Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell, Rick Yang and others) purchased large blocks (207,100 shares each) at about $11.11, increasing their stakes ~19% — a strong insider-confidence signal that likely supported buying interest. Korro Bio investor buys $2.3 million in KRRO stock

Multiple major shareholders (including Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell, Rick Yang and others) purchased large blocks (207,100 shares each) at about $11.11, increasing their stakes ~19% — a strong insider-confidence signal that likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Company announced an oversubscribed $85M private placement and said the cash runway now extends into the second half of 2028 — reduces near-term financing risk for R&D and development milestones. The release also highlighted nomination of a KRRO-121 candidate (hyperammonemia) and progress on a GalNAc-conjugated program (AATD). Korro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Company announced an oversubscribed $85M private placement and said the cash runway now extends into the second half of 2028 — reduces near-term financing risk for R&D and development milestones. The release also highlighted nomination of a KRRO-121 candidate (hyperammonemia) and progress on a GalNAc-conjugated program (AATD). Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for Q4 ($1.29M) beat street expectations (~$0.42–$0.43M), but the absolute amount is small relative to R&D spend — a limited positive datapoint. Press Release (Q4 results)

Revenue for Q4 ($1.29M) beat street expectations (~$0.42–$0.43M), but the absolute amount is small relative to R&D spend — a limited positive datapoint. Negative Sentiment: Huge EPS miss: Q4 loss of ($5.32) vs. consensus ($1.93) and widened loss vs. prior year — this amplified concerns about burn and near-term profitability, and explains downward pressure on sentiment despite insider buying. Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Korro Bio Company Profile

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Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

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