Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Major Shareholder Scott Sandell Acquires 207,100 Shares of Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Scott Sandell bought 207,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,419,591.23. This represents a 18.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Korro Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ KRRO traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $12.95. 552,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,193. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

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Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($5.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. Analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korro Bio News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target (~74% upside vs. the recent share level), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Raymond James Upgrade

Raymond James upgraded KRRO from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $23 price target (~74% upside vs. the recent share level), which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple large shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA‑17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed purchases of ~207,100 shares each at about $11.11 (~$2.3M per filing), increasing their stakes — a strong insider/major‑holder vote of confidence that can support the stock. Insider / Major Holder Buys

Multiple large shareholders and investors (including Enterprise Associates/NEA‑17, Forest Baskett, Scott Sandell and others) disclosed purchases of ~207,100 shares each at about $11.11 (~$2.3M per filing), increasing their stakes — a strong insider/major‑holder vote of confidence that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO‑121 for potential treatment of hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc candidate for alpha‑1 antitrypsin deficiency (on track for a development candidate nomination in Q2 2026), and completed an oversubscribed $85M private placement — management says cash runway now extends into H2 2028, reducing near‑term financing risk. Corporate Update & Cash Raise

Corporate update: Korro nominated KRRO‑121 for potential treatment of hyperammonemia, is advancing a GalNAc candidate for alpha‑1 antitrypsin deficiency (on track for a development candidate nomination in Q2 2026), and completed an oversubscribed $85M private placement — management says cash runway now extends into H2 2028, reducing near‑term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue modestly beat expectations ($1.29M vs. ~$0.42M est.), showing some commercial or other revenue pickup, but the dollar amounts are small relative to R&D burn — limited immediate impact on profitability. Earnings Press Release

Revenue modestly beat expectations ($1.29M vs. ~$0.42M est.), showing some commercial or other revenue pickup, but the dollar amounts are small relative to R&D burn — limited immediate impact on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Large quarterly loss: KRRO reported a Q4 EPS loss of ($5.32) vs. consensus (~($1.93)), driving very negative margins and return‑on‑equity metrics — a reminder of high execution risk and binary clinical development outcomes that can trigger volatility. Q4 Results & EPS Miss

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Korro Bio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Korro Bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Korro Bio by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Korro Bio by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

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Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company’s pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

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