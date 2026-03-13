Korea Investment CORP Takes $5.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

KSA opened at $37.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $636.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

