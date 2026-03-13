Korea Investment CORP Sells 169,874 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169,874 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Zacks Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 10.5%

LYB stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.45%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

