Korea Investment CORP Sells 14,900 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,531.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 433,764 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 125.1% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 209.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $220.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $213.50. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $1,146,115.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,841,227.62. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $799,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,628.97. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,262. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

