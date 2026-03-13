Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,993 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,005,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.