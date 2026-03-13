Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,993 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,461,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,005,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 830.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.
- Positive Sentiment: Company said it set a daily bookings record, showing resilient travel demand that supports revenue and load factors despite cost pressures. United Airlines just set a daily record for bookings
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/market commentators view the recent sell-off as a buying opportunity, citing higher price targets well above current levels (a published $138.56 target was highlighted). That narrative can attract value buyers. Wall Street’s $138.56 Price Target Makes United Airlines’ Sell-off Look Like a Buying Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $125 but retained a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels — a signal that some sell pressure may be temporary for long-term investors. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: United’s inclusion/mention in Nasdaq index coverage (global routes attention) is informational and could modestly affect passive flows but is not an immediate earnings driver. United Airlines Global Routes Gain Nasdaq Index Attention
- Neutral Sentiment: Press items about fintech partnerships (DriveWealth/Ualá) are unrelated to United Airlines operations and unlikely to move the stock. DriveWealth Powers Ualá’s Launch of U.S. Stock Investing in Mexico
- Negative Sentiment: Redburn cut its target to $110 and cited fuel-cost concerns — analyst target cuts focused on higher jet fuel are putting downward pressure on the stock because fuel is a large variable cost for carriers. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Target Cut to $110 at Redburn Amid Fuel Cost Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warns airline stocks face headwinds from a recent spike in oil/jet fuel (including geopolitical catalysts), which directly compresses margins even if ticket prices rise. How the Iran War Could Affect Your Summer Airfare
- Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary and technical analysts flagged a risk to airline stocks from an oil spike; these narratives can amplify selling pressure. Airline stocks headed for a ‘world of hurt’ on oil spike
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded UAL from “strong-buy” to “hold,” removing bullish support from one shop and contributing to the weaker tape. Zacks/TD Cowen coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: News summaries highlighting the stock’s larger-than-market drop are descriptive of market moves but don’t add new fundamental information. United Airlines (UAL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
