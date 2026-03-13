Korea Investment CORP Has $4 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,613 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,716,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,474 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Samsara by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 65.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Samsara by 74.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,700,000 after buying an additional 1,696,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 17,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $534,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 573,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,420. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $46,113.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,762.32. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,903,585 shares of company stock worth $91,712,463 over the last three months. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IOT stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.60 and a beta of 1.60. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.