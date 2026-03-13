Korea Investment CORP Has $1.61 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,314,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140,186 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,606,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

