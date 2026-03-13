Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,771 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 652.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amplify Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amplify Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

