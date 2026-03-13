Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 102,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,008.25. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $432,389.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,292.86. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 248,742 shares of company stock worth $6,549,780 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

