Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $52.01, but opened at $54.50. Citigroup now has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $52.5860, with a volume of 488,227 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $324,074.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $477,375.32. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $75,661.41. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,918,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,380,000 after buying an additional 2,468,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,682,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,397,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,016,000 after buying an additional 129,651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,676,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,250,000 after acquiring an additional 315,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,939,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 984,422 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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