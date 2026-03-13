Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 74,433 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the February 12th total of 45,218 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 4.1%

KLKNF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

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Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

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Klöckner & Co SE is a Germany-based international distributor of steel and metal products, offering comprehensive sourcing, supply and value-added services to industrial customers. With a network of service centers and warehouses across Europe and North America, the company specializes in logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory management and reduce delivery times for manufacturers in the automotive, construction, energy, and engineering sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of carbon steel, stainless steel, and nonferrous metal materials, including sheet, plate, pipe and tube, rebar, and structural sections.

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