KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Board of Directors Declares Stock Buyback Program

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
KLA Stock Down 3.8%
KLAC traded down $55.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,409.57. 1,258,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,201. The firm has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. KLA has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $1,693.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,461.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,234.55.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 98.18%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,630.00 price target on KLA in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,601.04.
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 91.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced a new $7 billion share repurchase authorization and a 21% increase to the quarterly dividend (to $2.30), and reaffirmed March‑quarter guidance — a clear capital‑return boost for shareholders that drove initial upside. KLA Hosts Investor Day; Announces $7 Billion Share Repurchase Program and 21% Increase to Quarterly Dividend; Reaffirms March 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Market headlines and premarket coverage showed an immediate bullish reaction to the buyback/dividend news, lifting sentiment among momentum and income investors. KLA Corp Announces Massive $7 Billion Buyback, Dividend Hike
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sector stories highlight continued tailwinds from AI infrastructure and advanced packaging demand, supporting medium‑term revenue growth expectations for process‑control equipment providers like KLA. 3 Electronics Stocks Set to Benefit From a Thriving Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights strong momentum (90‑day and 1‑year returns) but shows divergent fair‑value estimates — some analysts signal more upside, others flag elevated multiples; this creates mixed near‑term signals for valuation‑sensitive investors. Assessing KLA (KLAC) Valuation As Recent Momentum Meets Conflicting Fair Value Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: With the share price above $1,400, commentary has renewed stock‑split speculation (could widen retail interest) — a psychological/structural consideration rather than an immediate fundamental change.
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst notes and coverage still point to a softer fiscal‑Q3 outlook and potential near‑term cyclicality in capex, leaving room for downside if customer spending moderates; that risk likely contributed to intraday profit‑taking after the initial rally. KLA Jumps 22% in 3 Months: Is There More Room for the Stock to Grow?
KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.
Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.
