Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.38. 2,281,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,295,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $207,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,248. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,874,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 869,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 99,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

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Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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