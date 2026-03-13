Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 273,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.75. The company had a trading volume of 240,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,042,138.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,506.98. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,889 shares of company stock worth $1,167,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.