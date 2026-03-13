Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 396 Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $88,921.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,638.30. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $235,220.40.
- On Monday, January 12th, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40.
AeroVironment Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86.
Trending Headlines about AeroVironment
Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and commentators highlight a value entry / technical bottom after the March selloff, noting institutional accumulation and a still‑large backlog that could support a rebound. AeroVironment Touches Down On Value Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Several firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings even while trimming price targets, signaling analyst conviction that upside remains once near‑term headwinds clear. Analyst notes (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Q3 results showed revenue up ~143% YoY (~$408M) but missed revenue and EPS estimates; FY‑2026 EPS guidance was trimmed to $2.75–$3.10 — strong growth but weaker near‑term visibility. Q3 miss and outlook (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Backlog and demand signals remain constructive (record backlog cited), which supports medium‑term revenue prospects if contract timing stabilizes. QuiverQuant earnings/opinion summary
- Negative Sentiment: Contract uncertainty: reports of the Space Force SCAR program stop‑work/possible termination create ~$1.4–1.7B of backlog risk and were a major reason for the recent selloff. SCAR contract uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: Financing risk: disclosure of a $727M notes issuance raises leverage, tightens covenants and increases liquidity risk — a new material consideration for investors. Notes issuance risk (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal & insider headline risk: Pomerantz launched an investor probe and the CFO disclosed a small sale of shares — both raise short‑term headline noise. Pomerantz investigation (PR Newswire) CFO Form 4
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feeds looks inconsistent (reported as 0/NaN) — no clear short squeeze signal from the available data. Short interest notes (Benzinga)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $314,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 71,903 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 722,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,681,000 after purchasing an additional 235,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,101,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
