Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Quaker Houghton $KWR

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Quaker Houghton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 633,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,514,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 50,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Houghton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,331,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Houghton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Quaker Houghton Stock Down 0.5%

KWR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.31. 29,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,015. Quaker Houghton has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.01. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.10.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $468.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.17 million. Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,691.67%.

Quaker Houghton Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

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