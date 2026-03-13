Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 11,724 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Alamo Group makes up about 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $30,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 164.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3,140.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nina C. Grooms sold 499 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $87,419.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,240.36. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Hureau purchased 460 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,986.40. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,140. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.87 and a 200-day moving average of $186.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.18 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALG. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

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Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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