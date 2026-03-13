Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,816 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,816 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,157.20. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $16,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,532,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,588,775.04. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,062,911. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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