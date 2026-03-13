Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,973 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,060. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $215,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,681. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,451 shares of company stock worth $11,386,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

View Our Latest Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $187.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $229.30. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

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