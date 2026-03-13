Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,072 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,091,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,965,000 after acquiring an additional 179,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 76,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,485 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $160.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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