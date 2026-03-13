Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 233.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,757,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 554,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,458,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 550,648 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,034,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 126,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,077. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company’s mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company’s lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

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