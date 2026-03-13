Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,496 shares during the period. AAON comprises 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AAON by 27.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AAON by 59.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 14.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

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AAON Stock Up 0.1%

AAON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 94,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAON

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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