Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,990 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,905,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,962,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,847,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,569,000 after buying an additional 378,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 121.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.33). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.