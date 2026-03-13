Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $17.44 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,643 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,367. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $30,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,592. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,823. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,117. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Further Reading

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