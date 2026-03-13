Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at $2,502,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Materion by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, CEO Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 12,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $1,920,750.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,510,734.88. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 310 shares in the company, valued at $49,600. This represents a 49.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,444 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. 15,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,071. Materion Corporation has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $172.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $489.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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