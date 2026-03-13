Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $28,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 607.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $63.86. 134,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 136.12%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $974,014.80. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $1,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 708,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,947,690.28. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,857 shares of company stock worth $6,500,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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